Senior Bowl adds 5 members to Hall of Fame and selects 2021 Rookie of the Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Senior Bowl today announced it will induct five new members into the game’s Hall of Fame.

They are former New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk, current Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller, current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and former San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Patrick Willis.

Along with the Hall of Fame inductees, the Senior Bowl has chosen Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey as 2021 Rookie of the Year. The recipients will be honored in the annual induction ceremony sponsored by Spire at The Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear, Alabama on Sunday, June 26.

“We are excited to announce another great group of Senior Bowl legends into our game’s Hall of Fame,” said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “All five of these men were incredible players, winners, and community leaders in their respective NFL cities. They have done it all on the field, from Pro Bowls to Super Bowls. We are honored to bring this distinguished group back to Mobile to celebrate, the city where their NFL journeys first started.”

In conjunction with the Hall of Fame festivities, the nation’s premiere all-star game is hosting its Second Annual Senior Bowl Charities Celebrity Golf Classic (presented by IBERIABANK, a division of First Horizon Bank), which will be held at Lakewood Golf Club on the property of The Grand Hotel. This exclusive event will pair 22 foursomes with celebrities from across the football world, including the five current Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees and the Rookie of the Year. The full slate of participants from around college football and the NFL will be released periodically over the next few weeks. Proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit the Mobile Baldwin Athletic Partnership, established in 2021. This program provides needed resources, ranging from pants and jerseys to blocking sleds and video technology, for underfunded public schools in the two-county area.

The Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, established in 1988, includes All-Pros such as Doak Walker, Ray Nitschke, Joe Namath, Mean Joe Green, Walter Payton, Franco Harris, Steve Largent, Kellen Winslow, Dan Marino, Bo Jackson, Derrick Thomas, Brett Favre, and Terrell Owens. In addition, Paul Brown, Don Shula, Tom Landry, Paul “Bear” Bryant, and Eddie Robinson are among the list of inducted legendary pro and college coaches.

