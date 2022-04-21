Warm and becoming more humid in the days to come

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We get to enjoy some nice weather for the end of this week, although the overall week has been quite nice compared to prior weeks. Expect a mix of clouds & sun with highs in the low-mid 80s. Similar weather is expected for Friday and Saturday, but isolated showers are possible by Sunday afternoon.

Each morning brings mild 50s and 60s, but dew points in the coming days will gradually creep up. So, it’ll become noticeably more humid by Sunday and Monday as dew points climb into the low 60s. This increase in mugginess will take place ahead of our next storm system that arrives on Monday.

Scattered showers and storms are likely by Monday afternoon & evening affiliated with a cold front that’ll cross the region. Thankfully, severe weather isn’t expected. However, we’ll continue to monitor this system and keep you updated if things change. It looks like we could pick up around .25″ of rain from that system before it moves out by Tuesday morning. Behind the front, it does get cooler for Tuesday afternoon with 70s returning.

