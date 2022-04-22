Funeral services for Carlos Anne “Polly” Littlepage, 84, of Butler will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church of Butler with Rev. Jimmy Thompson officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Polly passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her home in Butler. She was born August 19, 1937, in Georgetown, South Carolina.

She adored her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Polly had a strong devotion to her church and church family. Jesus was the love of her life, and she longed for others to see Him through the life she lived. She enjoyed God’s amazing creation and found joy working in her yard with her beautiful flowers.

Survivors include her daughter, Bridget McMillan of Butler; grandchildren, Jonathan Hartzog (Regina); Vickie Townsend (Jason); Carlie McMillan; and Arlee Taylor; six great grandchildren; brother, Jake Maxwell (Betty) of Mobile; three special friends, Sue Moseley; Alice May; and Mildred Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert and Jesse Maxwell; her first husband, Jackie Hartzog; her second husband, J.K. Littlepage; her son, Mark Hartzog; brothers, Bobby Maxwell and Arthur Lee Maxwell; sisters, Thelma Jean Watson, Deana Sparrow, and Jo Harry.

Pallbearers: Ron Mason, Wendell Lindsey, Tommy Littlepage, Don Norris, Melvin Couch, and Lee Whitted. Honorary Pallbearers: First Baptist Church of Butler Bethany Sunday School Class.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.