City of Meridian Arrest Report April 22, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JEBIDIAH APPLEBY1985HOMELESSDISTURBING THE PEACE
KALEB PRICE2002236 HARPER RD MERIDIAN, MSASSAULT ON A MINOR
DANNY IRBY19641626 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSASSAULT ON A MINOR
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
ANNA MONEGAN19632707 CHANDLER ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
PATRICK E YARBROUGH19911807 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SAMAUD J WILLIAMS20025433 HYW 513 STONEWALL, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
DUWAYNE PORTIS1986PO BOX 416 LISMAN, ALGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
CHRISTINA R GIBSON198311547 BURRAGE RD ENTERPRISE, MSSHOPLIFTING - WALMART

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to April 22, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no robberies reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

