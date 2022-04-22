City of Meridian Arrest Report April 22, 2022
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JEBIDIAH APPLEBY
|1985
|HOMELESS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
|KALEB PRICE
|2002
|236 HARPER RD MERIDIAN, MS
|ASSAULT ON A MINOR
|DANNY IRBY
|1964
|1626 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|ASSAULT ON A MINOR
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|ANNA MONEGAN
|1963
|2707 CHANDLER ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|PATRICK E YARBROUGH
|1991
|1807 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|SAMAUD J WILLIAMS
|2002
|5433 HYW 513 STONEWALL, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|DUWAYNE PORTIS
|1986
|PO BOX 416 LISMAN, AL
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|CHRISTINA R GIBSON
|1983
|11547 BURRAGE RD ENTERPRISE, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to April 22, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no robberies reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.