Clouds & humidity increase this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The weekend is closing in quickly, and this weekend’s weather looks good overall. Humidity will be on the increase, and that will mean more clouds. It will also mean warmer mornings. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We’ll warm from a morning low temperature of 57 degrees to a high temperature of 86 degrees. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with one or two stray showers. We’ll warm from a morning low temperature of 60 degrees to a high temperature of 86 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-to-upper 60s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 57 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. We’ll already be near 80 degrees by noon. The high temperature will be near 85 degrees.

Our next big weather maker is on track to arrive with some rain on Monday. As we’re getting close, the forecast data is focusing somewhat on a Monday night through Tuesday morning timeframe. Right now, the environment doesn’t favor severe thunderstorms. If that changes, of course, we will let you know.

Otherwise the next 7-10 days strongly favors below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures. Normal is defined by the average high and low temperatures over the last 30 years. It changes over time, but normal is 79 degrees for a high and 54 degrees for a low as of April 21.

Another bit of good news: the developing drought in our area is gone from the April 21st update from the Drought Monitor. Areas along the Mississippi River have improved drastically with only small areas of drought remaining.

