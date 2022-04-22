Advertisement

Expect beautiful Earth Day weather!

Do something environmentally friendly today
Do something environmentally friendly today
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The weather will be superb for Earth Day activities & events today. High pressure has an influence on our weather at the surface, and an upper level ridge of high pressure is also building over our region. This means dry and very warm weather today...lasting through the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon with similar temps both Saturday and Sunday.

Isolated showers are possible on Sunday, but it doesn’t look like rain really becomes an issue until early next week. A cold front will cross our area Monday evening, and it’ll bring PM showers & storms with a more likely chance for rain overnight. Some of this rain could linger into the first half of Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected, and rain amounts will be less than a 1/2 inch.

Behind the front, we go from 80s... to highs near 70 degrees for Tuesday afternoon. However, temps rebound nicely for Wednesday with mid 70s & sunshine. Highs will be near 80 again by Thursday.

