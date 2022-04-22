Local airmen honored

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 15th annual Air Force Association meeting was held Thursday with an award ceremony for recognized airmen.

Airman First Class Janet E. Vital won Outstanding Airman of the Year.

Technical Sergeant Joshua R. Anglin-Bodenhamer, who is on tour in Germany, was awarded Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year.

Master Sergeant Kelby Anderson was honored with Outstanding Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year.

Lastly, Master Sergeant Daniel Goforth, won the Chief Master Sergeant Wayne Benthall Leadership Award.

“It really means a lot to me because it’s really a prestigious award,” Master Sergeant Goforth said about winning his award.

The program also honored a teacher of the year and gave away a space camp scholarship. Those awards went to Mr. Nathan Sistrunk of Neshoba Central and John Benny Jones who is a Junior at Russel Christian Academy.

“Recognizing people for their hard work and it not going unknown. They know their hard work and dedication meant something to somebody,” Master Sergeant Goforth said.

