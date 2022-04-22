Advertisement

Man turns himself in for murder, police credit community’s help

News 11 has new information about a murder suspect that turned himself in Thursday for a murder that happened on March 6.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is putting emphasis on the community’s help after a murder suspect turned himself in Thursday.

“I am going to take it that he saw it, or somebody let him know that we were looking for him,” said Sgt. Heather Luebbers. “He consulted an attorney who advised him to turn himself in, which he did yesterday morning. With the communities help and using resources like social media, I believe that’s what played a role in helping us get him as quickly as we were able to,” said Luebbers.

The Meridian Police Department said Kamion Land is in custody for killing 21-year-old Quadarius Short. Police said land shot the victim in his chest in the 2100 block of 43rd Avenue on March 6. The victim later died in the hospital. Land is being charged with murder and has a bond set at $500,000.

Meridian Police want to remind the public that if you have any information on any crime, contact them at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

