MCC and JSU sign academic partnership

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A major partnership between Meridian Community College and Jackson State is now official, benefiting students seeking a four-year degree.

MCC and Jackson State signed an Academic Articulation Agreement during a ceremony Thursday in Meridian.

Through the agreement, students can further their education at JSU.

The document says MCC students who transfer to JSU to earn a bachelor’s degree should be provided with a smooth curriculum transition that minimizes the loss of credit and duplication of coursework.

MCC transfer students awarded an associate degree will receive in-state tuition and fees residency rates through the duration of their enrollment at JSU for three years.

“Allow those Meridian Community College students to have the ease of transfer right into Jackson State University. So, this articulation agreement is really the cumulation of several months of conversation, and collaborations, and we’re very happy to see it come to this,” said JSU President, Thomas K. Hudson.

“Visiting with President Hudson beforehand, they have so many opportunities for financial aid, scholarships, Phi Theta Kappa scholarships for students who do really well here that it can be literally a four-year education and very cost-effective and to get degrees from two outstanding institutions,” said MCC President, Dr. Thomas Huebner.

Hudson said there is power in collaboration, especially when it comes to using education to transform the lives of all students.

