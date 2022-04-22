Advertisement

Meridian High School students participate in Earth Day cleanup

First year the school has done this cleanup.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Apr. 22, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students at Meridian High School celebrated Earth Day in their own way earlier this morning.

Students from the A-Team Science Club walked throughout the MHS campus picking up trash that they saw. This is the first time that the school and club has participated in an Earth Day cleanup. The students and their club sponsor feel that it’s important to help pitch in and to inform others of how they can help.

The school hopes to be bale to do something like this again in the future.

