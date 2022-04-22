Meridian High School students participate in Earth Day cleanup

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students at Meridian High School celebrated Earth Day in their own way earlier this morning.

Students from the A-Team Science Club walked throughout the MHS campus picking up trash that they saw. This is the first time that the school and club has participated in an Earth Day cleanup. The students and their club sponsor feel that it’s important to help pitch in and to inform others of how they can help.

The A-Team Science Club would like to bring awareness to Earth Day and we wanted our whole school to be conscious of the things we can do individually to preserve our planet.

The school hopes to be bale to do something like this again in the future.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.