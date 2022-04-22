Meridian’s Salvation Army celebrates 120 years of service

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Salvation Army in Meridian is celebrating 120 years of service to the community.

They will also be celebrating a move into their new location on 25th avenue next Tuesday with an open house.

The Salvation Army features food distribution on Monday mornings between 9:00 and 10:00, produce and poultry box giveaways Wednesday mornings from 9:00 to 10:00 and community feedings every evening from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

”This building is able to hold what we’re trying to do here,” said Alexis Hendrix, Case Management Worker with the Salvation Army. “We’re trying to open a new community center. We’re still trying to do our food pantry. It’s a bigger food pantry and we’re able to do a lot more for the community in this building.”

The open house is Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

