MPSD hosts Festival of the Arts

Students from every MPSD school showcased the arts during the district’s annual arts celebration
Students from every MPSD school showcased the arts during the district’s annual arts celebration(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students from the Meridian Public School District put the arts on display for the public to admire Thursday.

Students from every MPSD school showcased the arts during the district’s annual arts celebration at Meridian High School.

The event featured performances and event-goers were able to see student artwork firsthand.

The festival ended with a performance by the Meridian High School band.

The constructions trades class at Ross Collins Career and Technical Center made the artwork displays.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

