The family of Mrs. Margaret Snowden will hold memorial services on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Independent Methodist Church, with Rev. Sephus Garrett and Rev. Dewitt Bain officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Snowden, age 90, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Snowden is survived by her daughters, Gloria Stockton and Dot Tibbetts (Charles); special son-in-law, Robert Stockton; grandchildren, Vickie McMullan (Steven), Robbie Stockton, Adam Stockton and Matt Stockton; great-grandchildren, Austin Allen, Colby Allen, Kennidy Stockton, and Banks Stockton; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mrs. Snowden was preceded in death by her husband, John Snowden; grandson, Ryan Stockton; parents, Ludie and Ida James; four sisters; three brothers; and her beloved pet and companion, Rusty.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Snowden be made to Christian Fellowship Independent Methodist Church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721