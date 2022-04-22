Advertisement

Quitman city council votes to not opt-out of medical marijuana

The Quitman City Council voted to not-opt out of the medical marijuana program.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman City Council voted to not opt-out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.

It was a 4-1 vote to not opt-out according to Alderman Joe Brooks. If the board decides not to opt-out, then there is no action necessary. The medical marijuana law passed by the Mississippi legislature will go into effect on May 3.

Brooks said the city can benefit from this program economically by bringing a lot of jobs.

