River Region cancer survivors unify to inspire hope

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - While the fight against COVID-19 has gained much attention other the past couple years, the battles for those struggling with other diseases were never put on pause.

“Cancer has not stopped because of COVID,” said Deborah Hill.

The cancer survivor explained her battle was a long, hard-fought one. Hill had to deal with kidney cancer twice. Now she has been a survivor for 30 years, but not without sacrifices.

“So living with one kidney, you think you can’t do it, but you can,” Hill said. “You have to do what you have to do.”

It was a feeling shared by many Thursday at Hunter Hills Church of Christ in Prattville during the River Region CommUNITY of Hope Survivors Dinner. Volunteers served up dishes for cancer survivors and their caretakers who were invited there to celebrate life.

“You can’t have one without the other,” said Kathy Wood with River Region CommUNITY of Hope. “You’ve got to have a caretaker that’s going to be there to take care of that person when they’re in their darkest hours, when they’re in their sickest time.”

While people at the dinner hope there will one day be a cure for cancer, they enjoyed fellowship while they waited. It is the spirit of hope they believe will inspire others.

“It’s very important to let people know that they can always have hope,” Hill said. “and when you’re around survivors, I met one the other day when I was delivering Meals on Wheels, and she said that she’s only been a survivor for one year. I said, ‘Look at me, 30 years.’ I said, ‘You’re going to make it.’”

The River Region CommUNITY of Hope was previously known as the Relay For Life of Montgomery Metro. They are in the process of rebranding in an aim to unify several cities in the area in the fight against cancer.

Donations to the organization can be made online.

