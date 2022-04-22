Advertisement

Student charged after gun found at Northeast High School

Student charged after gun found at Northeast High School
Student charged after gun found at Northeast High School(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A student has been charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus after the Northeast High school Student Resource Officer found the gun in a car in the campus parking lot, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the gun was found as the SRO was investigating an incident, and the student is now being charged as a juvenile.

Calhoun also said the gun was not a threat to the school or students at any time.

Other students are also being investigated.

In a statement to WTOK, Lauderdale County School District Superintendent John-Mark Cain said, “Out of an abundance of caution, the school went into a soft lockdown to completely ensure the vehicle and weapon were properly handled in accordance with district policy and state law.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Body found in Meridian, death investigation underway
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
News 11 has new information about a murder suspect that turned himself in Thursday for a murder...
Man turns himself in for murder, police credit community’s help

Latest News

Southeast Lauderdale baseball run rules Raleigh
West Lauderdale vs Clarksdale
West Lauderdale softball beats South Pontotoc
Healthcare workers retention and recruitment: What the legislature funded and didn’t
Around 20 mayors met in Selma on Friday for the Alabama Conference of Black Mayors.
Black mayors meet in Selma to discuss community issues