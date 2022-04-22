Student charged after gun found at Northeast High School

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A student has been charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus after the Northeast High school Student Resource Officer found the gun in a car in the campus parking lot, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the gun was found as the SRO was investigating an incident, and the student is now being charged as a juvenile.

Calhoun also said the gun was not a threat to the school or students at any time.

Other students are also being investigated.

In a statement to WTOK, Lauderdale County School District Superintendent John-Mark Cain said, “Out of an abundance of caution, the school went into a soft lockdown to completely ensure the vehicle and weapon were properly handled in accordance with district policy and state law.”

The incident is still under investigation.

