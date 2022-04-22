Advertisement

Third Thursday returns

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was quite an entertaining scene in the Queen City Thursday as “Third Thursday” returned downtown for family and friends to enjoy together.

Third Thursday kicked off with music by John Bull and Peggy Walker.

Many people showed up to listen to the live jazz music, admire the artwork, and eat some pretty great food while sipping on a cold drink

But all eyes were on the Meridian Rotary Club’s one thousand golf ball drop as people hoped their winning ball number earned them a big money prize.

“Every ticket corresponds to a number on the golf balls. Many of our members sell the tickets to the general public. Some of them buy them themselves for a chance to win money. We sold a thousand tickets and that raises 20,000 and every penny of that goes back into the Meridian community for local charities and local causes that are of a charitable nature,” said Rotary Ball Drop Chairman, Leigh Thomas.

Thomas said they will present checks to local charities in the upcoming weeks.

The next Third Thursday is scheduled for May 19th.

