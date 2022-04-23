Body found in Meridian, death investigation underway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were more questions than answers on Friday night after a body was found at a house in Meridian.

Meridian police confirmed one person is dead after being found at a home on the 2200 Block of 44th Avenue.

Police tell News 11 that the cause of death could not be determined on the scene.

The body has been sent off for an autopsy and results should be available next week according to police.

Police say nothing has been ruled out, including foul play, and this is an active investigation. We will provide more details as they become available to us.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.