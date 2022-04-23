Clarkdale takes down Tigers in game one at home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Bulldogs beat the McLaurin Tigers 10-0 to win game one of the three game series for the high school baseball playoffs.

Clarkdale already led 4-0 by the fourth inning and they would extend their lead even more in the fourth as they would increase their lead to 7-0 by the time the top of the fifth inning started.

Game two will be at McLaurin on Saturday. First pitch is at 1:00 pm.

