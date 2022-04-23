Advertisement

Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

A unique "help wanted" sign at a Dollar Tree store has gone viral this week. (Source: WNDU)
By Matt Gotsch and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A Dollar Tree store in Indiana has come under fire after its manager at the time posted a “help wanted” sign that some were calling controversial and discriminatory.

WNDU reports a store manager recently put up a hiring sign after two young employees had quit.

The handwritten sign read:

“I apologize for us closing AGAIN. My 2 new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn’t stand here for their entire shift. Don’t hire Gen Z’s. They don’t know what work actually means. NOW HIRING! *Baby Boomers ONLY, thanks!”

The Pew Research Center defines Generation Z as any person born between 1997 and 2012 and the baby-boomer generation includes any person born between 1946 and 1964.

The sign has since been removed, but it was there long enough for potential customers to share photos and gain attention on social media.

“You’re going to get people from every group who are lazy and work hard. I’m sure when baby boomers were young, they were probably also called lazy, and it just keeps going on from generation to generation,” said frequent Dollar Tree customer Lindsay Berger.

Dollar Tree was informed of the manager’s sign and released the following statement:

“We are aware that an unauthorized sign was posted at our store for a brief period of time. The handwritten message was absolutely not approved by or condoned by our company.”

Additionally, Dollar Tree representatives said the manager was no longer employed by the company.

Federal law prevents employment discrimination based on race, sex, sexual orientation, disability, religion, color and veteran status.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Body found in Meridian, death investigation underway
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college
The house ablaze off State Boulevard Extension
Family home a total loss in northwest Lauderdale County fire
Maria Celeste Burke, 22, died a week after en EF-3 tornado trapped her under furniture and...
22-year-old battling muscular dystrophy dies one week after tornado ravaged home
Student charged after gun found at Northeast High School
Student charged after gun found at Northeast High School

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, takes a reporter's question after speaking on the Senate floor...
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction
Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney speaks at the dedication of the Chickasaw Garden at Oklahoma City...
Native American artist, chief, Oklahoma lawmaker Haney dies
A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama