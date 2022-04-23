Enterprise moves on to second round after St. Andrews win

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Bulldogs beat St. Andrews 17-4 to move on to the second round of the high school baseball playoffs.

Enterprise was holding on to a 3-2 lead, when things changed in the fourth inning when they would lead 7-4 by the fifth.

The Bulldogs will face the winner of the Seminary-Tylertown game on April 29th.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.