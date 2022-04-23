Advertisement

Enterprise moves on to second round after St. Andrews win

The Enterprise Bulldogs beat St. Andrews 17-4 to move on to the second round of the high school...
The Enterprise Bulldogs beat St. Andrews 17-4 to move on to the second round of the high school baseball playoffs.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Bulldogs beat St. Andrews 17-4 to move on to the second round of the high school baseball playoffs.

Enterprise was holding on to a 3-2 lead, when things changed in the fourth inning when they would lead 7-4 by the fifth.

The Bulldogs will face the winner of the Seminary-Tylertown game on April 29th.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Body found in Meridian, death investigation underway
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Student charged after gun found at Northeast High School
Student charged after gun found at Northeast High School
News 11 has new information about a murder suspect that turned himself in Thursday for a murder...
Man turns himself in for murder, police credit community’s help

Latest News

News 11 Sports
West Lauderdale vs Clarksdale
West Lauderdale softball beats South Pontotoc
The Clarkdale Bulldogs beat the McLaurin Tigers 10-0 to win game one of the three game series...
Clarkdale takes down Tigers in game one at home