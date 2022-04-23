Family home a total loss in northwest Lauderdale County fire

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A home off State Boulevard Extension was called a total loss by Suqualena Volunteer Fire Department responder, Al Davis, who was on the scene.

Suqualena, Collinsville, and Bailey volunteer fire departments rushed to the scene as soon as the call came out around 4:45 Saturday afternoon.

Davis told WTOK that everyone inside the home made it out and there are no known injuries at this time.

The fire was deemed under control around 7:30 Saturday night. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.