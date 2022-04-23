Advertisement

MBI issues Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Scott County child

(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 7-year-old Scott County child.

Serinity Pedro is described as a Black/Hispanic female around three feet, 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and sandy hair.

Authorities believe Pedro is accompanied by 32-year-old Tiona Williams, who is described as a Black female around five feet, four inches tall, with dark hair.

32-year-old Tiona Williams
32-year-old Tiona Williams(MBI)

They were last seen on April 21 around 5:30 p.m. in Ringgold, Miss., driving in a 2012 grey/brown Chevrolet Malibu bearing MS license plate V1852.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Serinity Pedro or Tiona Williams, contact Scott County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 469-1511.

