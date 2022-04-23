Advertisement

Saving lives off the clock: Nurse saves baby from choking at restaurant

A nurse helped save an infant's life while dining at a restaurant in Minnesota. (Source: WCCO)
By Caroline Cummings
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROCHESTER Minn. (WCCO) - A nurse turned into an unlikely hero off the clock at a Minnesota restaurant.

Nurse Brad Burt was having lunch earlier this month when he was alerted to an infant who was choking.

“We had just got done finishing paying up and about to leave when we heard someone calling for a nurse or a doctor,” Burt said.

And Burt said he sprang into action to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

“They were looking around for someone to step up. Thankfully, I was there to be able to do that. Otherwise, I don’t know if anyone else would’ve had the skills,” Burt said.

Burt is currently working with children at the Mayo Clinic and said this is a reminder of the importance of people learning first aid or becoming CPR certified.

“The area here is very lucky to have a lot of health care professionals, but choking and needing CPR can happen anywhere. So, it’s very important to be learning these skills,” Burt said.

