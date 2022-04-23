Southeast Lauderdale run rules Raleigh to open up MHSAA playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale baseball hosted Raleigh in game one of the first round of the MHSAA playoffs.

The Tigers would lead by 8 in the bottom of the third inning.

Freshman Nathan Wilson would hit a ball to center field and get to first base and an RBI as Logan Flaskamp is able to get safe at home plate.

John Mimbs would also contribute with a big hit that would lead to an RBI for Jase Thomas to score on.

The Tigers would get three triples in the bottom of the third inning alone.

Southeast Lauderdale beats Raleigh 16-0.

The Tigers head to Raleigh for game two of the series. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

