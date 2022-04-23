Spring Extravaganza

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The spring arts extravaganza made its stop in meridian today.

The event hosted over 30 booths of local businesses with all sorts of products ranging from cupcakes to candles. This event was brought to meridian to showcase all the local vendors and help show what community is all about.

We talked with promoter Becky Brown about what this event means for the city of meridian. “We have been doing arts and crafts festivals for 20 years and this was just an opportunity to bring it to meridian. A lot of the local artists display their things and sell their wares. It gives everyone a chance to come out to one location to sell their product and gives everyone an opportunity to come out to one location to buy products as well. We have just about everything you could ask for here. "

the meridian art walk community do plan on hosting this event again.

