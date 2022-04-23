Advertisement

Spring Extravaganza

The event hosted over 30 booths of local businesses with all sorts of products ranging from...
The event hosted over 30 booths of local businesses with all sorts of products ranging from cupcakes to candles. This event was brought to meridian to showcase all the local vendors and help show what community is all about.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The spring arts extravaganza made its stop in meridian today.

The event hosted over 30 booths of local businesses with all sorts of products ranging from cupcakes to candles. This event was brought to meridian to showcase all the local vendors and help show what community is all about.

We talked with promoter Becky Brown about what this event means for the city of meridian. “We have been doing arts and crafts festivals for 20 years and this was just an opportunity to bring it to meridian. A lot of the local artists display their things and sell their wares. It gives everyone a chance to come out to one location to sell their product and gives everyone an opportunity to come out to one location to buy products as well. We have just about everything you could ask for here. "

the meridian art walk community do plan on hosting this event again.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Body found in Meridian, death investigation underway
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college
The house ablaze off State Boulevard Extension
Family home a total loss in northwest Lauderdale County fire
Maria Celeste Burke, 22, died a week after en EF-3 tornado trapped her under furniture and...
22-year-old battling muscular dystrophy dies one week after tornado ravaged home
Student charged after gun found at Northeast High School
Student charged after gun found at Northeast High School

Latest News

Attendees enjoyed being able to mingle with one another.
The MAX has another successful Sip & Savor event
Sipp & Savor
The MAX has another successful Sipp & Savor event
Family home a total loss in Northwest Lauderdale County fire
The house ablaze off State Boulevard Extension
Family home a total loss in northwest Lauderdale County fire