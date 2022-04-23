Sun shines even amid increasing clouds this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday gave us a good preview of what we can expect this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We’ll warm from a morning low temperature of 57 degrees in the morning to a high in the afternoon of 86 degrees. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. We’ll warm from near 59 degrees in the morning to around 86 degrees in the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-60s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 57 degrees. Saturday will start sunny. We’ll warm to near 80 degrees by noon, then clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. We’ll reach a high temperature near 86 degrees.

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive Monday night and bring us rain through Tuesday morning. The latest forecast data do not support severe weather. If that changes, we will let you know.

Otherwise the next 7-10 days will be mostly dry and warmer than normal.

