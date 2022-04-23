Advertisement

Sunny weekend continues

By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have enjoyed another beautiful day today as the sun continues to warm up our area. The nice weather is a tremendous change of pace compared to the weeks of severe weather we have been going through.

Sunday looks to continue the trend of warm and clear weather, but that will not last long as we will see our next weather maker move into the area on Monday into Tuesday morning. This system will not be severe, but we could see rain totals up to an inch with some rumbles of thunder as well. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s once the front comes through our area as well.

Once that system moves out, we should see clear weather for the next 7 days and warm back up to the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Body found in Meridian, death investigation underway
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college
The house ablaze off State Boulevard Extension
Family home a total loss in northwest Lauderdale County fire
Maria Celeste Burke, 22, died a week after en EF-3 tornado trapped her under furniture and...
22-year-old battling muscular dystrophy dies one week after tornado ravaged home
Student charged after gun found at Northeast High School
Student charged after gun found at Northeast High School

Latest News

News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
Clouds will increase and may filter the sun at times, but the weekend will be bright.
Sun shines even amid increasing clouds this weekend
Do something environmentally friendly today
Expect beautiful Earth Day weather!