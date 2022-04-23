Sunny weekend continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have enjoyed another beautiful day today as the sun continues to warm up our area. The nice weather is a tremendous change of pace compared to the weeks of severe weather we have been going through.

Sunday looks to continue the trend of warm and clear weather, but that will not last long as we will see our next weather maker move into the area on Monday into Tuesday morning. This system will not be severe, but we could see rain totals up to an inch with some rumbles of thunder as well. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s once the front comes through our area as well.

Once that system moves out, we should see clear weather for the next 7 days and warm back up to the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.