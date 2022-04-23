Update on Meridian Regional Airport Service

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A month and a half ago Sky West shared its intention to pull out of its contract with Meridian regional airport, that is still the case, but the airport has a plan.

Meridian Airport Authority President Tom Williams tells News 11 that a nationally recognized consultant has been hired to assist the airport in finding a new company to service them.

Bids are also active nationally and will be explored in the next couple of months.

“The transition as best we can determine right now will be in October or November at the earliest,” Tom Williams said. “In the meantime, until that date, you can buy tickets on United. You can continue to buy tickets on United and they are obligated to honor that ticket. If you hold a ticket on United for anytime after they leave they will fly you out of another airport or do what they need to do to take care of you for your travel.”

