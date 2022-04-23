West Lauderdale baseball shuts out Clarksdale in game one of the MHSAA playoffs
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale hosted Clarksdale to open MHSAA baseball playoff action.
The Knights would lead 4-0 in the bottom of the third and senior second baseman, Bradon Epting hits a homerun out of the Kingdom to advance the Knight’s lead.
West Lauderdale wins game one of the playoffs 13-0.
The Knights will travel to Clarksdale to play in game two of the opening playoff series. Game time is set for 2 p.m.
