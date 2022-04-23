West Lauderdale softball takes game one against South Pontotoc

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale softball team hosted South Pontotoc in game one of the first round of the MHSAA softball playoffs.

The Knights would score four runs in the bottom of the first and would then go scoreless through the rest of the game.

Knights pitcher, Breelyn Cain, almost pitched a perfect shut out but a late run was scored at the top of the 7th inning.

West Lauderdale wins game one of the series 4-1.

Cain said, “It’s really big. We took advantage of the miss plays they had and we really fed off of that with each other.”

West Lauderdale will travel to South Pontotoc. First pitch for game two is set to go out at 5 p.m.

