Advertisement

West Lauderdale softball takes game one against South Pontotoc

West Lauderdale softball beats South Pontotoc.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale softball team hosted South Pontotoc in game one of the first round of the MHSAA softball playoffs.

The Knights would score four runs in the bottom of the first and would then go scoreless through the rest of the game.

Knights pitcher, Breelyn Cain, almost pitched a perfect shut out but a late run was scored at the top of the 7th inning.

West Lauderdale wins game one of the series 4-1.

Cain said, “It’s really big. We took advantage of the miss plays they had and we really fed off of that with each other.”

West Lauderdale will travel to South Pontotoc. First pitch for game two is set to go out at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Body found in Meridian, death investigation underway
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Student charged after gun found at Northeast High School
Student charged after gun found at Northeast High School
News 11 has new information about a murder suspect that turned himself in Thursday for a murder...
Man turns himself in for murder, police credit community’s help

Latest News

News 11 Sports
West Lauderdale vs Clarksdale
West Lauderdale softball beats South Pontotoc
The Enterprise Bulldogs beat St. Andrews 17-4 to move on to the second round of the high school...
Enterprise moves on to second round after St. Andrews win
The Clarkdale Bulldogs beat the McLaurin Tigers 10-0 to win game one of the three game series...
Clarkdale takes down Tigers in game one at home