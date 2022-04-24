Advertisement

Altmyer and Dart give Rebels a sneak peak for the fall season in annual Grove Bowl

Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer show out for Rebel fans in Ole Miss's annual Grove Bowl spring game
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Lane Kiffin was named the King of the Transfer Portal after landing huge transfers like USC transfers Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg.

Since Dart has come to Ole Miss, fans have been anticipating the quarterback battle between Dart and Mississippi native, Luke Altmyer.

Altmyer was looking natural in the shot gun from the beginning. He led two early touchdowns for the Red team. Dart struggled to connect with the offense and threw two interceptions in the first half.

Altmyer finished the day with Red found its footing through the air, leading the way with 257 total passing yards in the game, 182 of which came from

Luke Altmyer finished the day throwing for 182 total yards.

The Red team beat the Navy team 48-36.

