Dianne Adams-Bonner becomes new senior pastor of Fitkins Memorial Church of the Nazarene

Dr. Charles Johnson was pastor of the church for roughly 60 years
Bonner is looking forward to taking on the new role, but this time is also mixed with grief as the church continues to mourn Dr. Johnson’s passing.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Dianne Adams Bonner is now the senior pastor at Fitkins Memorial Church of the Nazarene.

Dr. Charles Johnson served as the senior pastor of the church for roughly 60-years. Bonner is looking forward to taking on the new role, but this time is also mixed with grief as the church continues to mourn Dr. Johnson’s passing. Bonner spoke about one of the many valuable lessons she learned while in Dr. Johnson’s presence.

Pastor Bonner hopes to continue the legacy of the church and the legacy of Dr. Johnson.

