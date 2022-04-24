Dianne Adams-Bonner becomes new senior pastor of Fitkins Memorial Church of the Nazarene

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Dianne Adams Bonner is now the senior pastor at Fitkins Memorial Church of the Nazarene.

Dr. Charles Johnson served as the senior pastor of the church for roughly 60-years. Bonner is looking forward to taking on the new role, but this time is also mixed with grief as the church continues to mourn Dr. Johnson’s passing. Bonner spoke about one of the many valuable lessons she learned while in Dr. Johnson’s presence.

“Since 1980 I’ve been under his ministry, and I’ve learned so much. I’ve learned how to love people, put people first as he did, and to just always keep God in the limelight”

Pastor Bonner hopes to continue the legacy of the church and the legacy of Dr. Johnson.

