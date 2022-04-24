The MAX has another successful Sipp & Savor event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Front Street was packed as people got to try some of the best food and drinks offered in the state Saturday. Sipp & Savor brought out about 2,000 people. Attendees enjoyed being able to mingle with one another.

“A lot of it’s about socializing but a huge part of it is about the food and the drink and just getting to go around and experience so much that’s coming into Meridian from all over Mississippi.”

“Just all the folks out here and food, just seeing everybody outside you know and big crowd. (It’s) just fantastic for Meridian.”

Organizers were happy with the turnout and the increased interest.

“We’re up. I think people have heard about us; they’re excited to see what we have going on. We have a lot of guests that have come from multiple states so it’s getting bigger, it’s growing and we’re so excited about what we can offer the state of Mississippi.”

The food was so good it was hard for people to pick their favorite dish.

“They’re all wonderful. I wish I could pinpoint a favorite, but we have such a wonderful variety. There’s really something for everyone.”

“There’s some pizza over there that is out of this world so I’m going back over there in just a minute.”

It’s safe to say that everyone enjoyed what the night offered.

