The MAX has another successful Sipp & Savor event

Sipp & Savor
Sipp & Savor(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Front Street was packed as people got to try some of the best food and drinks offered in the state Saturday. Sipp & Savor brought out about 2,000 people. Attendees enjoyed being able to mingle with one another.

Organizers were happy with the turnout and the increased interest.

The food was so good it was hard for people to pick their favorite dish.

It’s safe to say that everyone enjoyed what the night offered.

