MHSAA baseball and softball playoffs; round one, game two results
(WTOK) - Game two of round one in the MHSAA playoffs continued on Saturday. Here are some of the results for baseball and softball.
Baseball:
Clarkdale beats McLaurin 5-4 and advances to the second round of the playoffs.
Southeast Lauderdale run rules Raleigh for the second time in the opening playoff series. The Tigers win game two 15-0 and advance to round two.
The Quitman Panthers hosted McComb in game two. The Panthers get their first playoff victory in over 20 years beating McComb 11-0 in game two. They advance to the next round.
Northeast Lauderdale beats Yazoo 7-0. The Trojans will head to the next round.
West Lauderdale picks up another win over Clarkdale 14-2. The Knights will head to round two of the playoffs.
Softball:
Southeast Lauderdale beats Franklin County 17-0 to advance to round two of the playoffs.
West Lauderdale escapes a close win beating South Pontotoc on the road 3-2.
To report a final score email sydney.wicker@wtok.com or call WTOK.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.