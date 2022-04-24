Advertisement

MHSAA baseball and softball playoffs; round one, game two results

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(WTOK) - Game two of round one in the MHSAA playoffs continued on Saturday. Here are some of the results for baseball and softball.

Baseball:

Clarkdale beats McLaurin 5-4 and advances to the second round of the playoffs.

Southeast Lauderdale run rules Raleigh for the second time in the opening playoff series. The Tigers win game two 15-0 and advance to round two.

The Quitman Panthers hosted McComb in game two. The Panthers get their first playoff victory in over 20 years beating McComb 11-0 in game two. They advance to the next round.

Northeast Lauderdale beats Yazoo 7-0. The Trojans will head to the next round.

West Lauderdale picks up another win over Clarkdale 14-2. The Knights will head to round two of the playoffs.

Softball:

Southeast Lauderdale beats Franklin County 17-0 to advance to round two of the playoffs.

West Lauderdale escapes a close win beating South Pontotoc on the road 3-2.

To report a final score email sydney.wicker@wtok.com or call WTOK.

