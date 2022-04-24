Mississippi State spoils the party in Oxford taking the series in extra innings

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Fans broke the attendance record at Swayze Field with over 12,000 fans in attendance on Saturday for game three of the series.

At the top of the 5th the game would be tied up at 1-1. Mississippi State up to bat and Hunter Hinds hits a three run home run to take the lead.

At Ole Miss’s next at bat Hayden Leatherwood hits a homerun to answer back.

In the top of the 6th, the Diamond Dawgs R.J. Yeager hits a home run to extend Mississippi State’s lead.

Ole Miss is able to rally in the 9th to tie this game up 6-6.

The game heads into extra innings. In the top of the 11th Brad Cumbest hits a single home run and State will take the win in game three 7-6.

Mississippi State wins the series 2-1.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State will play against each other on Tuesday in Pearl at 6 p.m.

