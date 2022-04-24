Rainy day ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been enjoying some peaceful weather as we have seen sunny and warm conditions persist for the past couple of days. However, if you are a fan of rainy days, we have some good news for you.

A cold front will be coming in on Monday night and sticking around into Tuesday early morning. This system should not be severe, but we will be expecting some rumbles of thunder and high winds. Across the area we should see rain totals up to an inch, so it is a promising idea that you bring the umbrella and rain boots to work.

Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s because of the cold front but we will quickly see the temperatures increase throughout the rest of the week all the way back up to the mid-80s by Friday.

