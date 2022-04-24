USM rallies to win 13th consecutive game, seize baseball series from Rice

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Blake Johnson and Gabe Montenegro each drove in two runs in a five-run, fifth inning, as sixth-ranked University of Southern Mississippi rallied for a 6-3 Conference USA baseball victory over Rice University Saturday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.

Trailing 3-1, back-to-back doubles by Will McGillis and Charlie Fischer pulled the Golden Eagles within a run. Johnson then followed with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left-center field, to give USM a 4-3 lead.

With one out, Dustin Dickerson singled and Reece Ewing was hit by a pitch. After being moved up a base by a groundball, Montenegro followed with a first-pitch, two run single to center field for 6-3 USM lead.

USM relievers Drew Boyd and Dalton Rogers combined on four scoreless hitless innings and six strikeouts. Only one Owl reached base over the final four innings.

The Golden Eagles (31-8 overall, 15-2 C-USA) kept their three-game lead atop the league standings by winning their 13th consecutive game.

USM’s current win streak ties the second-longest in school history with teams in 1995 and 2015 turning the trick.

The teams initially traded runs in the second inning. Rice scored on a Justin Long run-scoring single and USM on McGillis’10th home run of the year.

The Owls (11-28, 4-13) jumped on Golden Eagle starter Hunter Riggins for two runs in the third inning for s 3-1 lead.

Riggins walked the first two batters before Austin Bulman’s drive to right was dropped by Carson Paetow to bring in the visitor’s first run.

Aaron Smigelski knocked in the Owls’ final run with a single later to end Riggins’ afternoon.

The Golden Eagles turned to Isaiah Rhodes with the bases loaded and no outs.

Rhodes promptly got a pop fly on the infield, before notching a strikeout and comebacker in which he threw the runner out to get out of the jam.

After Riggins went two-plus innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts,

Rhodes (3-0) hurled the next three frames to secure the victory. He limited the Owls to a hit and two walks with six strikeouts. Rogers picked up his third save of the year with two perfect innings to close out the win.

Rice starter Alex DeLeon (2-3) allowed five runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts.

The final game of the series is set for 1 p.m., Sunday.

