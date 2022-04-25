Child Abuse/Sexual Assault Awareness Month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Caring people put a spotlight Monday on the real problems of sexual assault and child abuse. April is Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Many organizations were at Cash Saver educating people about the two types of abuse. ‘Let’s Chew on This Together’ is was the name of the event where organizers addressed the risk factors to aid prevention efforts. Poster boards were displayed that listed the risk factors for either sexual assault or child abuse, along with help available.

“It is Sexual Abuse Awareness Month as well as Child Abuse Awareness Month. We are here to chew on these two very important topics together. We are chewing on risk factors for sexual assault and child abuse. We are offering some mitigation resources to try to help make sure our community knows how to prevent these two things from happening,” said Diana Shields, a sexual assault response program manager.

To report suspected child abuse, neglect, or exploitation, call 1-800-222-8000.

