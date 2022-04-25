Advertisement

COVID-19 data reported less often

Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset about recent mask changes. (Source: CNN, GOULDER FAMILY, PAM EASON, KABC, KCAL, KCBS, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - States are scaling back on reporting COVID-19 data, and experts said they are worried that less frequent reporting could stall efforts to delay outbreaks.

One year ago, all 50 states were reporting new cases daily, but that has trailed off.

Half of states report once a week, and Florida is down to every two weeks.

At a federal level, the White House COVID-19 team still publishes its “community profile report” with trends and indicators.

And just this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services extended the public health emergency declaration for another three months.

COVID-19 data throughout the pandemic has been utilized by governments at all levels.

Experts also shared that even as severe outcomes for COVID-19 improve, they remain much worse than a bad flu season.

Kids 5 to 11 may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. (Source: CNN/WDTV)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
SOUTHERN PIPE & SUPPLY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO BUSINESS
Southern Pipe & Supply adds new distribution center in Meridian
Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Death investigation continues in Meridian
A Sumter County woman, Cindy Whitcomb, died in a tragic accident at her farm in Epes Apr. 23,...
Sumter Co. woman dies in weekend accident

Latest News

Twenty-three children were on board at the time of the crash. Two of them were severely...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver allegedly racing crashes into school bus
Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.
Krispy Kreme debuts Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts
A judge ordered IHCC to pay the employees $466,642 and an equal amount in liquidated damages,...
Maryland assisted-living facilities ordered to pay $950K in back wages, penalties after paying health care workers less than min. wage
Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump is helping bring forward a class-action lawsuit against Wells...
Lawsuit claims Wells Fargo discriminated against Black mortgage applicants
A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.
2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten