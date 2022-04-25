Crimenet 04_21_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find Billy Bob Reed, Jr.

Reed is a 51-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 2″ in height, weighing 205 pounds.

He is wanted by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of false pretense.

If you know where Reed can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

