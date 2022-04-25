Crimenet 04_25_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to locate Brandy Faye Stallings.

Stallings is a 42-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 4″ in height, weighing 100 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of the crime of possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Stallings is, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

