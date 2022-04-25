Cindy Whitcomb Obituary

November 14, 1954 – April 23, 2022

Cynthia Moody Whitcomb was born in Louisville, MS and moved to York, Alabama in her teen years. Professionally, she worked as an administrative assistant for fifty years, most recently at the University of West Alabama from which she retired.

“Cindy” was full of God’s love and lived her faith daily. She possessed Godly wisdom beyond her years and was a Christian example to everyone with whom she came into contact. She loved and served her family, friends, and her church daily. She praised Jesus aloud by playing the piano and serving as choir director for her church for fifty years.

Cindy was called home by her Heavenly Father on April 23rd, 2022, quite unexpectedly and definitely before her family and friends were prepared for her absence. She is already deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron B. Moody and Judith Baker Moody of Louisville, MS.; Father-in-law and mother-in-law, O.B. Whitcomb and Ruby Whitcomb; brother-in-law, Stanley Whitcomb all of York, Alabama.

She is survived by Rodney Bedford Whitcomb of Livingston, AL, her husband of fifty years; her son, Scott Baker Whitcomb, daughter-in-law, Jennifer, and grandchildren, Baker Daniel Whitcomb and Jackson Howell Whitcomb of Meridian, MS; her brother-in-law Barry Whitcomb and his wife, Oma, of Dallas, GA; her sister-in-law, Ellen Howse and her husband Tim, of Meridian, MS; her step-mother, Betty Moody of Waynesboro, MS, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home. Services at York United Methodist Church on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 with The Reverend Theresa Johnson and The Reverend Chris Walker officiating. Visitation at 3 and the Service at 4. Graveside following.

Pallbearers are Johnny Doggett, Jimmy Guin, Jason Guin, Larry Cobb, Allen Green, Aaron Blade, EW Goodwin, Eddie Mac Hines.

The family prefers that memorial donations in her honor be made to York United Methodist Church or Lamar School, Meridian, MS.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.