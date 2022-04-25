Death investigation continues in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cause of death for a person who was found Friday in Meridian is still under investigation. Meridian police confirmed one person was found dead at a home in the 2200 block of 44th Avenue.

It has sparked concerns with neighbors in the area. WTOK News 11 received calls Monday morning from people who said they live in that area and are worried about what happened.

The cause of death could not be determined on the scene. The autopsy has not been released. Police said nothing has been ruled out, including foul play, and this is an active investigation.

