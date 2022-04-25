Gas prices rise slightly in Mississippi, nationally

(WTOK) - The average price of gas in Mississippi rose 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week. The average is $3.76 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in the state. Prices in Mississippi are 15.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.21 a gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average has risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.11 a gallon Monday. GasBuddy said the national average is down 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.24 a gallon higher than a year ago.

“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices. The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline. But, with the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens, something motorists should be on the watch for. In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation’s SPR continues to drain and Russia’s war on Ukraine remains ongoing. The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being.”

The average price for regular unleaded in Alabama is $3.81 per gallon as of Monday, down .08 cents from last week. It’s 19.4 cents lower than a month ago and $1.19 higher than a year ago.

