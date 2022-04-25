Advertisement

Gas prices rise slightly in Mississippi, nationally

The average price of gas in Mississippi rose 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week. It's also up slightly in Alabama.(MGN Online)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT
(WTOK) - The average price of gas in Mississippi rose 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week. The average is $3.76 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in the state. Prices in Mississippi are 15.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.21 a gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average has risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.11 a gallon Monday. GasBuddy said the national average is down 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.24 a gallon higher than a year ago.

The average price for regular unleaded in Alabama is $3.81 per gallon as of Monday, down .08 cents from last week. It’s 19.4 cents lower than a month ago and $1.19 higher than a year ago.

