Gas prices rise slightly in Mississippi, nationally
(WTOK) - The average price of gas in Mississippi rose 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week. The average is $3.76 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in the state. Prices in Mississippi are 15.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.21 a gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average has risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.11 a gallon Monday. GasBuddy said the national average is down 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.24 a gallon higher than a year ago.
The average price for regular unleaded in Alabama is $3.81 per gallon as of Monday, down .08 cents from last week. It’s 19.4 cents lower than a month ago and $1.19 higher than a year ago.
