Advertisement

How to save fuel when traveling on the road

AAA is giving tips on how to save fuel when out on the road for summer travel.
AAA is giving tips on how to save fuel when out on the road for summer travel.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most drivers want gas prices to continue falling before the summer travel season officially begins. While we can hope for the best, sometimes we should expect the worst.

Just in case, WBRC is finding out other ways your can save or preserve the gas in your tank for those travels.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says a big fuel saver is to make sure your tires are properly inflated. You should check them before heading on your trips.

Keep windows closed while driving! AAA says open windows cause aerodynamic drag.

After filling up at a gas station (that, hopefully, you’ve price checked), make sure the gas cap clicks three times. If the cap is improperly sealed, fuel could vaporize.

Ingram says the optimum speed for gas mileage is about 50 miles an hour so what will save you the most money is slowing down on the interstate.

“The biggest gas saver of all is to be a more conservative driver,” said Ingram. “Slow down a little bit. Maintain a constant speed. Stay away from the hard starts and hard stops and weaving in and out of traffic and accelerating and decelerating. That uses a lot more gas than people realize.”

The keep that constant speed, it is recommended to turn on cruise control when possible.

AAA says the small, precise adjustment made by the cruise system will keep your speed constant and save fuel. Other tips to help save gas when traveling on the road, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
SOUTHERN PIPE & SUPPLY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO BUSINESS
Southern Pipe & Supply adds new distribution center in Meridian
Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Death investigation continues in Meridian
A Sumter County woman, Cindy Whitcomb, died in a tragic accident at her farm in Epes Apr. 23,...
Sumter Co. woman dies in weekend accident

Latest News

WTOK MMJ/Anchor video
Sun is back later today, but it'll be cooler than Monday
Improving weather as the day goes on
Paxlovid, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring...
Biden administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill
Rep. Guest joins Republican lawmakers visiting Southern border
Rep. Guest joins Republican lawmakers visiting Southern border
This distribution center will allow Southern Pipe & Supply to effectively service its one...
Southern Pipe & Supply adds new distribution center in Meridian