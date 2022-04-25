Advertisement

James W. “Jim” Halliday

James W. “Jim” Halliday
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for James W. “Jim” Halliday, 78, of Lisman will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Eureka Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus Long officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Eureka Cemetery in Fordtown.

Jim passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home. He was born November 29, 1943, in Aurora, IL.

Anyone who knew Jim, knew he loved others and enjoyed every opportunity to minister and share the love of Jesus. Jim relished spending time with his family and his German shepherd, Jake. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Ollie M. Halliday; stepson, Darren Jenkins (Donna); grandchildren, Nick Lovette (Sabrina) and Chandler Jenkins; and great grandchildren, Kelsie Lovette and Aiden Lovette.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alexander W. Halliday and his mother, Lila Watson.

Pallbearers: Chandler Jenkins, Nick Lovette, Lamar Long, John Pruitt, James Lovette, and Truman Todd.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Death investigation continues in Meridian
SOUTHERN PIPE & SUPPLY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO BUSINESS
Southern Pipe & Supply adds new distribution center in Meridian
A Sumter County woman, Cindy Whitcomb, died in a tragic accident at her farm in Epes Apr. 23,...
Sumter Co. woman dies in weekend accident

Latest News

Sara “Lou” Neese
Ms. Anjanette Bridges
Ms. Mattie Barnes
Pansy Mosby
Mrs. Pansy Mosby
Cynthia Moody Whitcomb