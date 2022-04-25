Funeral services for James W. “Jim” Halliday, 78, of Lisman will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Eureka Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus Long officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Eureka Cemetery in Fordtown.

Jim passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home. He was born November 29, 1943, in Aurora, IL.

Anyone who knew Jim, knew he loved others and enjoyed every opportunity to minister and share the love of Jesus. Jim relished spending time with his family and his German shepherd, Jake. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Ollie M. Halliday; stepson, Darren Jenkins (Donna); grandchildren, Nick Lovette (Sabrina) and Chandler Jenkins; and great grandchildren, Kelsie Lovette and Aiden Lovette.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alexander W. Halliday and his mother, Lila Watson.

Pallbearers: Chandler Jenkins, Nick Lovette, Lamar Long, John Pruitt, James Lovette, and Truman Todd.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.