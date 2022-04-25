Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report April 25, 2022

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Cardell Robertson 04-19-2022 Joy Riding.jpg
Javirus Page 04-12-2022 Grand Larceny.jpg
Julius McGraw 04-19-2022 Aggravated Assault.jpg
Kristen Hughey 04-15-2022 Probation Violation.jpg
Lee Jones 04-24-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
Stevie Moore 04-12-2022 Telephone Harrassment.jpg
