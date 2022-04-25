Graveside services for Mr. Daniel E. Gilliland will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with his brother, Mr. Max Gilliland, officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

On April 22, 2022, Daniel E Gilliland passed away at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola Florida at age 83.

Dan was born in Okolona, MS and raised in the Masonic Home for Boys in Columbus, MS. After attending Ole Miss and Serving in the Army Reserves National Guard, Dan resumed his Education at Meridian Junior College before a career in Hospital Administration then later in the Oil, Gas and Pipeline Industry. He was married to Carol Reeves Gilliland until her death in 2010. Dan and Carol had one daughter, Camille. Dan was a thriving senior up until a few days before his death and an avid Atlanta Braves fan.

Mr. Gilliland is survived by his loving daughter, Camille Gilliland Moss and her husband Michael Moss; his brother, Max Gilliland, his wife Scherry and their sons Chad Gilliland and Chris Gilliland; his Twin Sister, Darlene Withers; her daughter Debbie Wedgeworth and son Shayne Tingle; his Older Brother Barron’s daughters, Bari Shirley and Megan McMahon; his sister-in-Law - Janis Sayers, husband Joe and daughter Christa Wilhite, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Barron Gilliland; his mother, Blanche Sparks; Older Brother, Barron Gilliland; and his Beloved Wife, Carol Reeves Gilliland.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the following: Aqua Share at everydropcounts.us his nephew Shayne’s charity, or a local animal shelter or humane society in your area in honor of his dog Lady.

