Graveside services for Mrs. Ouida Kay Morgan will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Ouida Kay Morgan, age 81, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her home.

Kay was a graduate of Collinsville High School. In 1958, she married the love of her life, Mr. Lewis V. Morgan. Mr. Morgan was a member of the U.S. Army and his service took the Morgan family around the world. Kay was a proud member of Causeyville Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Walton (Ron), Tony Morgan, Pam Poe, Timothy Morgan, and Lori Keller (Keith); fifteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Dot Massey.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis V. Morgan.

The family suggests memorial contributions are shared with Causeyville Baptist Church, in lieu of flowers.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home prior to the graveside service.

