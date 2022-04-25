Advertisement

Mrs. Ouida Kay Morgan

Ouida Kay Morgan
Ouida Kay Morgan
Ouida Kay Morgan(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mrs. Ouida Kay Morgan will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Ouida Kay Morgan, age 81, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her home.

Kay was a graduate of Collinsville High School. In 1958, she married the love of her life, Mr. Lewis V. Morgan. Mr. Morgan was a member of the U.S. Army and his service took the Morgan family around the world. Kay was a proud member of Causeyville Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Walton (Ron), Tony Morgan, Pam Poe, Timothy Morgan, and Lori Keller (Keith); fifteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Dot Massey.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis V. Morgan.

The family suggests memorial contributions are shared with Causeyville Baptist Church, in lieu of flowers.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home prior to the graveside service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

Pansy Mosby
Mrs. Pansy Mosby
Cynthia Moody Whitcomb
Mrs. Georgia Mae Ramsey
Stanley Irvin